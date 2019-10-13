Monday is reception for new Tullahoma chief

The Tullahoma Board of Mayor and Aldermen invite the public to a reception to meet the new Tullahoma Police Chief, Jason Williams. The Reception is Monday, October 14 from 5-5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Board Chambers. Light refreshments will be served.
“I invite the community to the reception to meet and get to Chief Williams. This position is vital to Tullahoma’s operations. I have enjoyed getting to know both Chief Williams over the last few weeks, and I am confident he will be great a contributors to Tullahoma,” said Mayor Lane Curlee.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend.