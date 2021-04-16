Micah Williams resigning as CHS Red Raider basketball coach

Coffee County Central High School head boys basketball coach Micah Williams is resigning his position, Thunder Radio Sports has learned.
Williams just completed his sixth season at the helm of the Red Raider basketball program. He is expected to be named the head coach at Webb School in Bell Buckle. Williams has told his Red Raider players of his intentions.
Williams, a graduate of Coffee County Central High School and former standout player for the Raiders and ETSU Bucs, took over the Red Raider basketball program in 2015 in an opportunity he described as “a dream come true.”
Under Williams’ leadership, the Raiders instantly saw success that had not been experienced in any recent history. CHS won the District 8-AAA regular season title in back-to-back seasons. This year the Raiders finished second in the district, but went on to beat Riverdale in the quarter-finals of the Region 4-AAA tournament – an accomplishment not realized by the boys basketball program in over 30 years.
Williams’ final win as Red Raider head coach also happened to be his 100th career win as a head coach.
Coffee County Central High School’s athletic department has yet to comment on Williams’ departure.
Thunder Radio reached out to Williams for comment but has yet to receive a response. This story will be updated with information as it is available.