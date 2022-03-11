Mrs. Maymie Ruth Jones, age 80, of Morrison, TN,
passed from this life on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Morrison, TN. Mrs. Jones
was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents Lemuel Estill Jones and
Loda Loene Brown Jones on March 13, 1941. On May 31, 1972, she married her
husband of 49 years, Billy Joe Jones. Her and her husband are both members
of Turning Point Pentecostal Church in McMinnville, TN. She loved her
grandkids and great grandkids and enjoyed family gatherings. Mrs. Jones was
a loving mother, step-mother, and grandmother. In addition to her parents,
she was preceded in death by a son, Kennie Jones and son-in-law, Clifford
Wellman. Mrs. Jones is survived by her husband, Billy Jones; children,
Tammie Wellman, Donnie Newman, Terry Newman, Franklin Curtis (Cindy Eskew)
Cargile Jr., Sheila (Quinn) Lightfoot; daughter-in-law, Angie Jones;
special grandson, Bradley Williams; grandchildren, Jeremy Wellman, Shannon
Wellman, Savannah Anderson, Shana Cargile, Beth Wanamaker, Corey Newman,
Angel Shute, Andrew Newman, Tabitha Jackson, Wesley Phelps, Brittany
Conner, Johnny Jones, Melissa Jones, Nathan Jones, Austin Jones, Ryan
Jones, Seth Jones; 20 great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will
be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 4:00pm until 8:00pm at Central
Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on
Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 2:00pm from the chapel of Central Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in Ragsdale Cemetery in Manchester, TN. Central
Funeral Home is honored to serve the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com
