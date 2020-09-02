Kathie Houser of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, September 1, 2020
at her residence at the age of 71 years. Funeral Services are scheduled for
Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with
burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive
friends from 5-8 PM on Thursday, September 3 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home.
Kathie, a native of Warren, OH, was the daughter of the late Edward and
Betty Hardwick Silva. She was a member of Kings Cross Church and was very
committed to her faith. Kathie was a teacher. She enjoyed spending time
with her family as well as gardening, decorating and reading. She loved
animals, especially her dog, Penny. She was a member of the Tullahoma
Women’s Club and served as the recording secretary. She was a substitute
teacher in Tullahoma and taught English as a second language at First
Baptist Church. She was also an avid AL Football fan.
She is survived by her husband, Len Houser of Tullahoma; daughters, Deborah
Potter (Clay) of Park City, Emily Cox (Jamie) of Nashville and Lindsey
Morgan (Eric) of Tullahoma; grandchildren, Logan Morgan of Manchester,
Haley Morgan (Jeff) of Manchester, Katy Potter of Park City, Jimmy Speegle
(Miranda) of Hermitage and Zoe and Henry Morgan, both of Tullahoma and
great grandchildren, Xavier and Loki Speegle and Harrison Morgan.
