James William Gann Jr, formerly of Tullahoma passed this life on Wednesday,
December 9, 2020 at the age of 39. Graveside Services are scheduled for
Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 12 PM at Maplewood Cemetery. Visitation with
the family will be from 11 AM – 12 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
James was born in Nashville, the son of the late James William Gann Sr. and
the late of Sharon Hendricks Gann. In addition to his parents, he was
preceded in death by brother, James Gann III.
He is survived by his daughters, Shakira Gann of Lynchburg and Courtney and
Cherish Gann, both of Hillsboro; sisters, Tabitha Brady (Rocky) of LA,
Sharon Rene Gann of Tullahoma and Jamie Lowe (Bobby) of LA; two
grandchildren, Rosalee and Izlah; family friend, Kristen Rhoton of
Hillsboro and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.