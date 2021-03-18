H&R BLOCK STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Join us at Thunder Radio and Rosalyn Partin of the Manchester H&R Block and congratulate our student of the week – Logan Johnson.
Logan is in 5th grade at North Coffee Elementary School. His favorite subject is Math. In his free time he enjoys playing basketball and video games.
Rosalyn Partin, owner of the Manchester H&R Block, has been inspired to recognize great kids in our community all year long. H&R Block gives each Student of the Week a gift card, a commemorative plaque, as well as a special letter of recognition. Job well done, Logan.
(Pictured from left: North Coffee Principal Adam Clark, Logan Johnson and Rosalyn Partin).