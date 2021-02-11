Coffee High School to host senior prom in April

Coffee County Central High School has announced that it intends to hold a prom for its senior this year after being forced to cancel last year’s event.
There will be some limitations due to COVID-19, though.
Prom will be held on April 24 at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center with a maximum capacity of 260. These tickets will be available on a first come, first serve basis.
Tickets will go on sale March 3 for $30 each. Seniors will be allowed to purchase for themselves only from March 3-5. Beginning March 8, senior students may purchase tickets for underclassmen dates if they choose. Tickets are expected to sell out fast.
Only Central High School students will be allowed at prom this year. Identification must be presented to purchase tickets and to enter at the conference center.
Masks will be required apparel while inside the conference center, with the exceptions of while eating and having professional photos taken.