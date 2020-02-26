Coffee County CHS Basketball Opens Region Tournament Play on Friday

The bracket for the Region 4AAA basketball tournament was released on Wednesday. The release formalized the times of the semifinal and final rounds at Lawrence County High School. The quarterfinal rounds were announced on Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Raiders will face Blackman on Friday night in their quarterfinal round game. The Red Raiders will travel to Blackman on Saturday night for their quarterfinal round game.
The Red Raiders, who finished in 1st place in the District 8AAA regular season, finished in 4th place in the District 8AAA tournament. The Blaze of Blackman finished the regular season as District 7AAA’s #1 seeded team and capped off the District 7AAA tournament with a tournament championship. When contacted by Thunder Radio on Wednesday, Coach Micah Williams had this to say about what the game plan for the Red Raiders will need to be to get the win.
Thunder Radio will have the broadcast of all the Coffee County Region Tournament games beginning with Friday’s quarterfinal game at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym.