Burn ban lifted for Manchester; permits still required

Rain received last week was enough to lift the burn ban for residents in the city of Manchester.
Officials instituted a burn ban last month after Coffee County slipped into drought conditions. Even though the ban is lifted, residents will still need to obtain a burn permit by contacting Manchester Fire and Rescue at 931-728-2999. Burning is only allowed during daylight hours and residents may only burn natural wood products. No trash, leaves, fiberboard or OSB board are allowed to be burned in the city. Residents who live in the county should obtain a burn permit from the state division of forestry.