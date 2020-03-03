BREAKING – Perry takes General Sessions Judge race in Coffee County

Greg Perry easily outpaced the field to become Coffee County General Sessions Judge during Tuesday’s Coffee County Republican Primary. Unofficially, Perry picked up 2,661 votes, beating out Stacy Lynch, who finished second with 1,553 votes. Jason Huskey took third place with 1,182 votes and Jess Stockwell was fourth, with 190 votes. All results are unofficial until certified.
The win means Perry will now assume the bench in place of the late judge Tim Brock, who passed away in November of 2019, leading to this special race. Perry, who won the Republican primary, does not face a Democratic challenger for the seat.
Also of note in Coffee County, Jeff Keele will be a new Coffee County Commissioner for District 8. Keele picked up 256 votes to Tim Brown’s 157 in a special election to fill the void left by Emily Howes, who resigned last summer after moving.
Also in Coffee County, will all precincts reporting, Joe Biden easily carried Coffee County in the Democratic Presidential Primary with 40.8 percent of the vote, amounting to 1,124 votes, compared to 24.36 percent for Bernie Sanders. Michael Bloomberg picked up 17.17 percent. With no legitimate competition, Donald J. Trump got 94.36 percent of votes in Coffee County, amounting to 5,337 votes in the Republican Primary. .
Statewide, as of this report, Biden held a comfortable lead over Sanders, picking up 50.6 percent of the vote to Sanders’ 24.5%. Trump carried 96.6% of the Republican vote with most precincts reporting as of this report.