3/16/20 – Jerry Lee Reed

A visitation for Jerry Lee Reed, age 44 of Manchester, will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Coffee County Funeral Chapel.
Jerry was born in Pennsylvania on March 11, 1976. He was a family man that enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. Jerry was a skilled mechanic and found joy working on his truck. He loved going sight-seeing, exploring in nature and traveling.
Jerry is preceded in death by his brother, Timmy Caldwell. He is survived by his loving wife and partner of 22 years, Angel Reed; sons, Justin Reed, Jerry Reed, Jr.; step-sons, Jared Floyd, Brandon Bowers; daughters, Chelsea Floyd, Brittany Reed, Charlotte Reed; father, Jerry Preston Reed (Tammy); mother, Jennifer Caldwell (Randy); brothers, Nathan Reed, Preston Reed; sisters, Nicolalee, Becky, Cassie, Krystal; many friends and extended family.
Coffee County Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Reed family.