10/20/19 — Stella Louise Lowe Rayfield

Funeral services for Mrs. Stella Louise Lowe Rayfield, age 79, of Manchester will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, October 20, 2019, at Coffee County FuneralChapel with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Mill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home. Mrs. Rayfield passed from this life on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bailey Manor in Manchester, TN.
Stella was born in Manchester to the late Homa Jarrod Lower and Mary Alice
Taylor Lowe. She was a homemaker and a member of Fountain Grove United Methodist Church.
Stella was preceded in death by her parents, Homa Jarrod Lowe and Mary Alice Taylor Lowe; her loving husband of 39 years, Everett “Ray” Rayfield; one son, Bruce Rayfield; one brother, Landon Lowe. She is survived by three daughters, Judy Rayfield Spears (Jimmy), Vickie Rayfield Ham, and Penny Rayfield Stringer (Kip); one sister, Ruth Lowe Freeze; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren.