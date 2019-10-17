10/19/19–Doris Marie Crosslin

Doris Marie Crosslin of Manchester passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Unity Medical Center in Manchester at the age of 79. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Cleabert and Lois M. Farless Floyd. Mrs. Crosslin was an employee of the Pajama Corporation of America for 16 years until she developed the serious, life-altering illness of Lupus. Later in life she became an active member of the Meals on Wheels program for a number of years where she met many deserving families. She also served as the dedicated chairman for the adult canning and baking displays at the Coffee County Fair for 22 years. Mrs. Crosslin was a member of the Forest Mills United Methodist Church. She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 62 years, H.D. Crosslin of Manchester; one daughter, Gina Crosslin Carr and her husband James of Tullahoma; two grandchildren, Jessie and Carter Smartt of Manchester; two brothers, Morris Floyd and his wife Emogene of Manchester, and Wayne Floyd and his wife Geraldine of Beech Grove; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Ringer of Manchester, and Joyce Nichols and her husband Marvin of Manchester; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation for Mrs. Crosslin will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 from 5:00-8:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place Saturday, October 19th at 11:00am in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bros. Peter Ferguson and Barry Phelps officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in Doris’ memory be made to either the Lupus Foundation of America- 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037; or the Forest Mills United Methodist Church Building Fund- 3804 McMinnville Hwy, Manchester, TN 37355.
