Youth football registration underway in Manchester

For those with youth ages 5-12 who wish to play youth football this fall – registration is now underway.
You can register by clicking here.
You can also register your child in person and participate in sizings from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 5 at Carden-Jarrell Field on the visitor’s side. In person registration will continue Saturday, June 12 and Saturday, June 26 from 9 am. to 1 p.m. both days.
For those who have already registered, those athletes will still need to attend one day for sizing and bring a copy of birth certificate.