Your vote needed for CHS senior Matthew Pittman

Coffee County Central High School senior Matthew Pittman has been nominated as the Scholar Athlete of the school through the United States Marine Corps’ Great American Rivalry Series.
You can vote to help Pittman!
Voting will open at 7 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 at www.garshofteam.com, not limited to one vote per person. ALL votes will be counted towards the final tally up until December 14th at 11:59 pm, EST.
Vote early. Vote Often. Only the top 25 Great American Rivalry Series® Scholar Athletes will make the inaugural team – one for the record books, and become eligible for an additional scholarship in conjunction with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This can’t happen without your support and input. Be sure to use the image below in promoting your votes for your Scholar Athlete!