WRESTLING: Walker commits to Emory & Henry College

Emory & Henry College is starting its brand new wrestling program with one of the best to ever do it at Coffee County Central.
CHS Lady Raider MaryAnne Walker committed to the Virgina college during a ceremony held Monday, April 26.
“The wrestling program is brand new – everything is new,” explained Walker. “They have all new clothes … all new everything. And the coaches are really nice and stay in touch with me. They make me feel comfortable and that’s a big deal to me. “
Walker leaves the CHS wrestling program cemented into the history books. She is a two-time region medalist, two-time state qualifier and the first ever two-time state tournament medalist in CHS history. She compiled a 15-4 senior record.
With a longtime desire to pursue nursing combined with a recent passion for criminal justice, Walker is also drawn to the school’s forensic nursing program.
“I just want to say thank you to my coaches, because I love them so much, and all of my teammates. I’m going to miss them,” said Walker. “Thank you to my family, they have supported me and taken me everywhere for all the tournaments and everything.”