WRESTLING: Raiders fall to Page in Tuesday meet

Below are results from Coffee County vs. Page on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Page (PAGE) 56.0 Coffee County (COFF) 21.0
106: Jeremiah McDougall (PAGE) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Nathan Simpson (PAGE) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Thomas Brown (PAGE) over (COFF) (For.) 126: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Aiden Gifford (PAGE) (Fall 1:59) 132: Cannon Drake (PAGE) over Gabriel Westbrook (COFF) (TF 15-0 0:00) 138: Jamie Norris (COFF) over Tyler Casillas (PAGE) (Fall 4:57) 145: Landon Williamson (PAGE) over (COFF) (For.) 152: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Josh Ward (PAGE) (Fall 4:45) 160: Will Parcel (PAGE) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 1:10) 170: Reese Olsen (PAGE) over Erik Foster (COFF) (Fall 3:37) 182: Connor West (PAGE) over Chris Hollis (COFF) (Dec 6-4) 195: Kyle Kowalski (PAGE) over Ian Walker (COFF) (Fall 5:45) 220: Kolby McCormick (COFF) over Caleb Meeks (PAGE) (Dec 10-4) 285: Ronan O`Connell (PAGE) over (COFF) (For.)