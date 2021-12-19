WRESTLING: Raiders compete in Thursday quad

Coffee County wrestling took on Rockvale and Siegel Friday. Results below.
Rockvale (Girls) (RVG) 6.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 6.0
138: Jade Lenhart (COFG) over Ginny (Wes) Griffith (RVG) (Fall 0:00) 165: Crystal Rollins (RVG) over Sara Crosslin (COFG) (Fall 0:00)
Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 6.0 Siegel (Girls) (SIGG) 0.0
145: Lyra Leftwich (COFG) over Mollie Bowman (SIGG) (Fall 0:19)
Coffee County (COFF) 31.0 Warren Co. (WACO) 21.0
132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over (WACO) (For.) 138: Caleb Mackie (WACO) over Jamie Norris (COFF) (Fall 1:48) 145: Double Forfeit 152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over (WACO) (For.) 160: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Zach Keel (WACO) (MD 11-0) 170: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Ethan Stanford (WACO) (Fall 1:30) 182: Bryan Currey (WACO) over Chris Hollis (COFF) (SV-1 14-10) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over Jared Park (WACO) (Dec 7-1) 220: Double Forfeit 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over (WACO) (For.) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Anthony Johnson (WACO) over (COFF) (For.) 126: Roberto Dodson (WACO) over Gabriel Westbrook (COFF) (Fall 0:22)
Rockvale (RKV) 60.0 Coffee County (COFF) 18.0
126: Jerell Johnson (RKV) over Gabriel Westbrook (COFF) (Fall 2:45) 132: Parker Sparks (RKV) over Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) (Fall 3:06) 138: Logan Saller (RKV) over Jamie Norris (COFF) (Fall 3:19) 145: Ian Ramirez (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 152: Caison Jones (RKV) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 4:12) 160: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Aden Clemons (RKV) (Fall 1:55) 170: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Jaden Cannon (RKV) (Fall 0:36) 182: Nazario Flores (COFF) over Connor Hedges (RKV) (Dec 7-5) 195: Andrew Weinrauch (RKV) over Chris Hollis (COFF) (Fall 0:43) 220: Ian Walker (COFF) over Nicholaus Crowell (RKV) (Dec 4-2) 285: Brady Owen (RKV) over Blayne Myers (COFF) (Fall 3:15) 106: Eugene Hattabaugh (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Taiv Molchan (RKV) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Orion Humphrey (RKV) over (COFF) (For.)
