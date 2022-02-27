WRESTLING: Coffee County’s Barlow takes 3rd in state

Coffee County Central High School sophomore Jacob Barlow placed third in the state 152-pound division with a 6-2 win over Nolensville’s Charles McTorry Saturday morning at the Williamson County Expo Center.
Wrestling in the 152-pound class, Barlow won his first two matches of the tournament and was one win shy of reaching the state title match, but lost 4-3 in a tightly contested bout. He bounced back and won an 8-3 decision over Adam Tibitoski of Oakland to move into the third place match.
Barlow, a sophomore, won the sectional round and went on to have the best finish of all CHS wrestlers at this year’s state championships.
Jacob Roaten of Arlington won the state championship in the weight class.