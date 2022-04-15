WRESTLING: Coffee County’s Barlow named to Main Street Preps All-Midstate second team

Postseason accolades are rolling in for one of Coffee County’s best athletes.
Sophomore multi-sport athlete Jacob Barlow has been named to the 2021-22 Main Street Preps All-Midstate boys wrestling team after an excellent season on the mat.
Barlow went 36-4 this winter and beat Nolensville’s Charles McTorry to take third place in the TSSAA State Wrestling Tournament.
Earlier this month, Barlow went to the 2022 All-American national event and placed third.
Barlow is also a starting linebacker and long snapper for the Red Raider football team.