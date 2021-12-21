WRESTLING: Coffee County splits with Spring Hill, Moore County

Coffee County wrestling split results with Spring Hill and Moore County Monday night. Results below.
Spring Hill (SPRH) 42.0 Coffee County (COFF) 31.0
138: Sean Walton (SPRH) over Ryan James (COFF) (Fall 0:47) 145: Tyler Wehrenberg (SPRH) over (COFF) (For.) 152: Johnathan Childs (SPRH) over Tommy Miller (COFF) (Fall 3:25) 160: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Ethan Glass (SPRH) (MD 14-0) 170: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Michael Carter (SPRH) (Dec 7-2) 182: Chris Hollis (COFF) over Tyler Wehrenberg (SPRH) (Fall 4:57) 195: Cayden Buchanan (SPRH) over Ian Walker (COFF) (Fall 5:17) 220: Kendall James (COFF) over Charles Gifford (SPRH) (Fall 3:45) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Joseph Jessup (SPRH) (Fall 0:39) 106: Payton Miller (SPRH) over (COFF) (For.) 113: Mason Roland (SPRH) over (COFF) (For.) 120: Double Forfeit 126: Parker Ray (SPRH) over Gabriel Westbrook (COFF) (Fall 4:56) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Brady Morrison (SPRH) (Fall 3:35)
Coffee County (COFF) 54.0 Moore County (MOO) 10.0
152: Tommy Miller (COFF) over Blake Bradford (MOO) (Fall 2:25) 160: Jacob Barlow (COFF) over Chris Merical (MOO) (Fall 0:22) 170: Gavin Prater (COFF) over Tripp Hammond (MOO) (Fall 1:27) 182: Nazario Flores (COFF) over Landon Smith (MOO) (Fall 1:31) 195: Ian Walker (COFF) over Kade Sanders (MOO) (Fall 1:40) 220: Kendall James (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 285: Blayne Myers (COFF) over Aydan Blair (MOO) (Fall 1:36) 106: Double Forfeit 113: Double Forfeit 120: Double Forfeit 126: Gabriel Westbrook (COFF) over (MOO) (For.) 132: Jeremiah Wardell (COFF) over Payton Gold (MOO) (Fall 0:24) 138: Isaac Petty (MOO) over Ryan James (COFF) (MD 13-0) 145: Isaiah Petty (MOO) over (COFF)
Moore County (Girls) (MOOG) 6.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 0.0
165: Deshea Lentz (MOOG) over Sara Crosslin (COFG) (Fall 5:50)
Spring Hill (Girls) (SPHG) 6.0 Coffee County High School (Girls) (COFG) 0.0
165: Danielle Waeschle (SPHG) over Sara Crosslin (COFG) (Fall 0:00)