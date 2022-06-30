WR Josh Malone Plans to Keep Making the Most of His “Special Opportunity” With Titans

TITANS ONLINE
Josh Malone was a Tennessee Titans Mr. Football winner in 2013.
During his senior year at Station Camp High School in Gallatin, he was also once WKRN-Channel 2’s Player of the Week, an award sponsored by the Titans.
“Kendall Wright was there,” a smiling Malone said of the former Titans receiver. “I still remember going to the stadium, and I think it was coach (Mike) Munchak at the time. I shook his hand, and I talked a little bit with Kendall Wright. It was cool being around a professional player, and kind of getting that taste back then.
“I always had aspirations as a young kid to play as a pro.”
Fast-forward to today, and Malone is now a Titan.
The former University of Tennessee star, in fact, has enjoyed quite an offseason after signing with the team back in February.
When training camp begins next month, he’ll look to build on the momentum with hopes of sticking on the 53-man roster for 2022.
“I can tell you that I am ecstatic about the progress he’s made and really his development and where he’s at right now,” Titans receivers coach Rob Moore said of Malone. “At the end of the day, we all know this game is about what you do with the pads on. If he can take what he’s done here and do it in training camp, he’s going to have a leg up for sure.”