Winter weather wreaks havoc on Monday sports schedule

Winter weather wreaked havoc on local sports schedules Monday, Nov. 30.
The Central High School Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball games scheduled to be at home against Warren County were postponed. Administration officials are attempting to schedule a makeup date for Thursday, Dec. 3 at home, but that will be reliant on the ability to schedule officials and is not yet confirmed.
Meanwhile, the Coffee Middle School home game against South Franklin and the Westwood Middle School road game against Ezell Harding were both cancelled. CMS is unsure if a makeup date will be possible due to limited availability due to early-season COVID postponements.