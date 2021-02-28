WIN OR GO HOME: Raiders, Lady Raiders host basketball region quarterfinals Monday

Both Central High School Lady Raider and Red Raider basketball teams will be hosting elimination games on Monday in the Region 4-AAA quarterfinals.
The stakes are simple. Win and advance. Or lose and the season is over.
The Lady Raiders (27-1 overall) will host Rockvale at 6 p.m. at The Patch. With a win, CHS will host the winner of Oakland and Lawrence County on Tuesday. With a win on Tuesday, the Lady Raiders would guarantee a spot in the region championship and the state sectional game (one win shy of a state tournament trip).
Meanwhile, the Raiders (14-11overal) will host Riverdale at 8 p.m. Monday at The Patch. With a win over Riverdale, the Raiders will advance to the region semi-finals on Tuesday against either Columbia or Blackman. If it is Blackman, the Raiders will travel. If it is Columbia, the Raiders will host.
Ticket information
For Monday night’s quarterfinals, tickets are $7 (gets you into both games). You can purchase tickets by clicking here . Tickets will not be available at the gate, no student tickets, no season passes, and Coffee County School badges cannot be used. TSSAA and TACA passes are accepted.
Media coverage
Can’t make the game, or just want to listen along while you are there, the games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – your home for Red Raider and Lady Raider sports: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM. The game will also be audio streamed at thunder1320.com and on the Manchester Go Smartphone app. Radio air time is 5:45 p.m.
Thunder Radio and Al White Ford Lincoln of Manchester have teamed up to pay the TSSAA fee to video stream the game. You can watch the video stream on the Thunder Radio facebook page or by searching “RaiderTV” on Youtube. Video stream generally starts a couple of minutes prior to tip off and is produced and provided by the Central High School Audio Visual Class.