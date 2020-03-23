Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts

By Jim Wyatt, TitansOnline.com
The NFL Draft is on as scheduled for April 23-25. And the Titans still have the 29th overall pick in the first round. With free agency not even a week old, right now there’s still a lot to be determined with the Titans, and across the NFL. But that hasn’t kept the mock drafts from doing their thing. Let’s take our second tour of the mock drafts for 2020. ….
Mel Kiper, Jr: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
John Clayton, Washington Post: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Grant Delpit, S, LSU
Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU
Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
John McClain, Houston Chronicle: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Lucas Niang, OL, TCU
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Vinny Soma, Heavy: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
R.J. White, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Nate Davis, USA Today: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Jay Skurski, Buffalo News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Patrick Finley, Chicago Sun Times: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson