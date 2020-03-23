Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts

By Jim Wyatt, TitansOnline.com

The NFL Draft is on as scheduled for April 23-25. And the Titans still have the 29th overall pick in the first round. With free agency not even a week old, right now there’s still a lot to be determined with the Titans, and across the NFL. But that hasn’t kept the mock drafts from doing their thing. Let’s take our second tour of the mock drafts for 2020. ….

Mel Kiper, Jr: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

John Clayton, Washington Post: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

Vinny Iyer, Sporting News: Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Kristopher Knox, Bleacher Report: Patrick Queen, LB, LSU

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Tom Fornelli, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Terrell Lewis, Edge, Alabama

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Adam Hill, Las Vegas Review-Journal: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Lucas Niang, OL, TCU

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Vinny Soma, Heavy: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

R.J. White, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Nate Davis, USA Today: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Jay Skurski, Buffalo News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Patrick Finley, Chicago Sun Times: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson