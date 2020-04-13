Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts – Just 10 Days Before NFL Draft

As of Monday, the NFL Draft is just 10 days away.

The Titans are putting the finishing touches on their big board leading up to the April 23-25 draft, and across the country the mock drafts continue to change.

The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.

Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what the analysts think the Titans will do ….

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Jim Miller, SIRIUSXM: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN

John Glennon, The Athletic: DT Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

John Breech, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Patrik Walker, CBS Sports: Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn

Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, Louisiana State

Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU