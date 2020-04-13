Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts – Just 10 Days Before NFL Draft

As of Monday, the NFL Draft is just 10 days away.
The Titans are putting the finishing touches on their big board leading up to the April 23-25 draft, and across the country the mock drafts continue to change.
The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.
Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what the analysts think the Titans will do ….
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
John McClain, Houston Chronicle: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Jim Miller, SIRIUSXM: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN
John Glennon, The Athletic: DT Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
John Breech, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Patrik Walker, CBS Sports: Zack Baun, OLB, Wisconsin
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn
Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, Louisiana State
Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama
Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU