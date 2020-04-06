Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts

by Jim Wyatt – TitansOnline.com
The NFL Draft is now less than three weeks away.
The Titans continue to do their homework leading up to the April 23-25 draft, and across the country the mock drafts continue to change.
The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.
Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what the analysts think the Titans will do ….
Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia
Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN
John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn
John McClain, Houston Chronicle: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
John Glennon, The Athletic: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn
Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, Louisiana State
Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama
Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson
Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
R.J. White, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
D. Orlando Ledbetter: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State