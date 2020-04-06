Who Will the Titans Pick? The Latest Tour of the Mock Drafts

by Jim Wyatt – TitansOnline.com

The NFL Draft is now less than three weeks away.

The Titans continue to do their homework leading up to the April 23-25 draft, and across the country the mock drafts continue to change.

The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.

Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what the analysts think the Titans will do ….

Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN

John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Marlon Davidson, Edge, Auburn

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

John Glennon, The Athletic: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Noah Igbinoghene, CB, Auburn

Dan Kadar, SB Nation: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: K’Lavon Chaisson, OLB, Louisiana State

Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: A.J. Terrell, CB, Clemson

Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

R.J. White, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

D. Orlando Ledbetter: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State