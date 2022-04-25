Who will the Titans pick? Last mock drafts 2 days out from NFL draft

TITANS ONLINE

The NFL Draft is now just three days away.

Mock drafts are being finalized, and they’re still changing.

Let’s take our eighth tour of the mock drafts and see what over 35 draft analysts think the Titans will do in the first round.

The Titans are scheduled to pick at No. 26 in the opening round of the draft.

Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State

Peter King, NBC Sports: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Todd McShay, ESPN: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: CB Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Danny Kelly, The Ringer: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Adam Rank, NFL.com: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Chad Reuter, NFL.com*: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State (at pick 30 after trade)

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Emory Hunt, CBS Sports: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports*: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah (at pick 23 after trade)

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa

Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

John Glennon, SI.com: T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan

Mark Maske, Washington Post: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Nate Davis, USA Today: G Zion Johnson, Boston College

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State

Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Edge Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Omar Kelly, Sun Sentinel: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington

Brooke Kabena, Houston Chronicle: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State

Clarence Hill, Star Telegram: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah

Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus: Edge Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan