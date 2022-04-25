Who will the Titans pick? Last mock drafts 2 days out from NFL draft

TITANS ONLINE
The NFL Draft is now just three days away.
Mock drafts are being finalized, and they’re still changing.
Let’s take our eighth tour of the mock drafts and see what over 35 draft analysts think the Titans will do in the first round.
The Titans are scheduled to pick at No. 26 in the opening round of the draft.
Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State
Peter King, NBC Sports: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Todd McShay, ESPN: WR Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: CB Andrew Booth, Jr., Clemson
Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Danny Kelly, The Ringer: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
Adam Rank, NFL.com: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Charles Davis, NFL Network: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: OT Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Chad Reuter, NFL.com*: TE Trey McBride, Colorado State (at pick 30 after trade)
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Emory Hunt, CBS Sports: WR Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports*: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah (at pick 23 after trade)
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: OT Tyler Smith, Tulsa
Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Peter Schrager, NFL Network: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
John Glennon, SI.com: T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
Mark Maske, Washington Post: LB Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Tyler Sullivan, CBS Sports: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Nate Davis, USA Today: G Zion Johnson, Boston College
Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: QB Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: QB Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Cynthia Frelund, NFL.com: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State
Bryan Fischer, Athlon Sports: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Rhett Lewis, NFL.com: Edge Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Omar Kelly, Sun Sentinel: CB Trent McDuffie, Washington
Brooke Kabena, Houston Chronicle: WR Jahan Datson, Penn State
Clarence Hill, Star Telegram: LB Devin Lloyd, Utah
Sam Monson, Pro Football Focus: Edge Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: G Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Mike Tannenbaum, ESPN: WR Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Calvin Watkins, Dallas Morning News: T Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan