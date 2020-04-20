Who Will the Titans Pick? A Tour of 50 Mock Drafts – Just Three Days Before the NFL Draft

It’s almost here – the NFL Draft is now just three days away.

The Titans joined teams across the NFL on Monday for a practice mock draft, before the real deal takes place beginning on Thursday night. The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.

Thunder Radio will carry the Titans Radio Network broadcast of the first 3 rounds of the draft on Thursday and Friday. Live coverage will begin at 7 PM on Thursday with Round #1. Coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 will begin at 6 PM on Friday. Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for the Titans Radio Network in Coffee County.

Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what 50 analysts think the Titans will do ….

Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Peter King, NBC Sports: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

John McClain, Houston Chronicle: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

John Glennon, The Athletic: DT Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn

Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Steve Serby, New York Post: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Roy Larking, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma

Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

John Breech, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa

Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Jim Miller, SIRIUSXM: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN

John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

Cory Curtis, WKRN: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin

Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah

Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State

Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama

Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC

Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU