Who Will the Titans Pick? A Tour of 50 Mock Drafts – Just Three Days Before the NFL Draft

It’s almost here – the NFL Draft is now just three days away.
The Titans joined teams across the NFL on Monday for a practice mock draft, before the real deal takes place beginning on Thursday night. The 29th overall pick of the first round belongs to the Titans.
Thunder Radio will carry the Titans Radio Network broadcast of the first 3 rounds of the draft on Thursday and Friday. Live coverage will begin at 7 PM on Thursday with Round #1. Coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 will begin at 6 PM on Friday. Thunder Radio is your exclusive home for the Titans Radio Network in Coffee County.
Let’s take another tour of the mock drafts to see what 50 analysts think the Titans will do ….
Bucky Brooks, NFL.com: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
Peter King, NBC Sports: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Sam Farmer, Los Angeles Times: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Peter Schrager, NFL Network: Isaiah Wilson, OT, Georgia
Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com: Brandon Aiyuk, WR, Arizona State
Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus: Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
Mel Kiper, Jr, ESPN: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Charles Davis, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Pat Kirwan, SIRIUSXM: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Ross Blacklock, DL, TCU
Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
John McClain, Houston Chronicle: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU
Jenny Vrentas, Sports Illustrated: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
Will Brinson, CBS Sports: Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
Dave Birkett, Detroit Free Press: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
John Glennon, The Athletic: DT Marlon Davidson, DT, Auburn
Dane Brugler, The Athletic: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Steve Serby, New York Post: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Roy Larking, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Joe Schad, Palm Beach Post: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports: Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports: Neville Gallimore, DL, Oklahoma
Walter Cherepinsky, Walter Football: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Eddie Brown, San Diego Union Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Aaron Wilson, Houston Chronicle: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Brad Biggs, Chicago Tribune: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
John Breech, CBS Sports: A.J. Epenesa, Edge, Iowa
Joel Klatt, FOX Sports: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Jim Miller, SIRIUSXM: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Turron Davenport, ESPN: Jeff Gladney, CB, ESPN
John Clayton, Washington Post: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Todd McShay, ESPN: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia
Cory Curtis, WKRN: Zack Baun, Edge, Wisconsin
Maurice Jones-Drew, NFL.com: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Matt Miller, Bleacher Report: Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah
Cynthia Freland, NFL.com: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE/OLB, Penn State
Nate Davis, USA Today: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama
Clarence Hill, Dallas Star Telegram: Terrell Lewis, DE, Alabama
Corey Parson, Sports Illustrated: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU
Ryan O’Halloran, Denver Post: Austin Jackson, OT, USC
Charley Casserly, NFL.com: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
C.J. Doon, Baltimore Sun: Josh Jones, OT, Houston
D. Orlando Ledbetter, Atlanta Journal-Constitution: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Lance Zierlein, CBS Sports: Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU