White, Wisdom Power Sounds Past Rainiers

Eli White and Patrick Wisdom each homered in the middle innings, and the Nashville Sounds never trailed on Saturday night, beating the Tacoma Rainiers 4-2 at Cheney Stadium. The Sounds have won the first two games of the four-game set and haven’t trailed at any point.
Esmerling Vasquez notched the win in his Sounds debut. He tossed five innings of shutout ball and was the beneficiary when White broke the scoreless tie with a two-out solo homer to left field in the sixth inning off Tyler Cloyd. Then Wisdom led off the seventh with a blast of his own to left off Matt Carasiti to make it 2-0.
After Tacoma managed an unearned run in the seventh off newcomer Werner Leal, the Sounds were given an unearned run in the eighth. Andy Ibanez doubled with two outs and later scored on a throwing error to put the Sounds ahead 3-1. The Rainiers fought back with a run in the eighth against Taylor Guerrieri, but the Sounds notched another insurance run in the ninth. Zack Granite bunted home Chase d’Arnaud with one out to make it 4-2, and Josh Fields faced the minimum in the ninth for his first save as a Sound.
The four-game series continues Sunday afternoon at 3:35 CT. Seth Maness (3-1, 4.24) is scheduled to pitch for the Sounds against Anthony Misiewicz (2-2, 5.55).
Post-Game Notes
Eight of the nine Sounds batters reached safely in the game.
Andy Ibanez has an eight-game hitting streak, the 4th time this year he’s a had a streak of five-plus.
Matt Davidson went 1-for-3 and has hit safely in seven straight and reached safely in 15 straight games.
The Sounds are 2-0 so far in the four-game series and haven’t won a series at Tacoma since 2002.