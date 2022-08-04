White team comes out on top of annual Westwood intra squad

The White Team won bragging rights Thursday night at the annual Westwood Middle School Blue-White Intra Squad game. Team White picked up a 48-24 win.
Kaysen Lowery played quarterback for both teams and, expectedly so, racked up some impressive numbers. Lowery threw for three touchdowns and ran for 3 scores. He connected twice with Matthew White and once with Keller Hatfield. White also had a 70 yard pick six that went the other way for a score in the game.
Also scoring one touchdown apiece for the Rockets were John Kohles, Elijah Vernon, Caleb Hill and Gabe Hambly.
The Rockets will open the regular season next week.
Photos by Holly Peterson, Thunder Radio | Thunder The Magazine