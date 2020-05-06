What’s in a Number? Jersey Numbers for the Newest Titans Revealed

What’s in a number? Or, who’s in a number?

The Titans on Tuesday revealed the uniform numbers for members of the team’s 2020 draft class, and some of their new free agents signed this offseason.

Tackle Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick, will be decked out in uniform No.79. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, drafted in the second round, will wear No.26. Running back Darrynton Evans, meanwhile, has been assigned No. 32. How about No.2 for quarterback Cole McDonald?

Free agent acquisition Vic Beasley, who wore No.44 while working as an edge rusher for the Falcons, will also wear No.44 with the Titans.

Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa, who’d previously worn the number 44, will switch to No.40.

Here’s a look at all the numbers:

2 Cole McDonald

32 Darrynton Evans

52o Daniel Munyer

67 Avery Gennesy

69 Zac Kerin

70 Ty Sambrailo

79 Isaiah Wilson

26 Kristian Fulton

35 Chris Jackson

40 Kamalei Correa

44 Vic Beasley Jr

49 Nick Dzubnar

52d Jordan Williams

91 Larrell Murchison

94 Jack Crawford