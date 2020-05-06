What’s in a Number? Jersey Numbers for the Newest Titans Revealed

What’s in a number? Or, who’s in a number?
The Titans on Tuesday revealed the uniform numbers for members of the team’s 2020 draft class, and some of their new free agents signed this offseason.
Tackle Isaiah Wilson, the team’s first-round pick, will be decked out in uniform No.79. Cornerback Kristian Fulton, drafted in the second round, will wear No.26. Running back Darrynton Evans, meanwhile, has been assigned No. 32. How about No.2 for quarterback Cole McDonald?
Free agent acquisition Vic Beasley, who wore No.44 while working as an edge rusher for the Falcons, will also wear No.44 with the Titans.
Titans linebacker Kamalei Correa, who’d previously worn the number 44, will switch to No.40.
Here’s a look at all the numbers:
2 Cole McDonald
32 Darrynton Evans
52o Daniel Munyer
67 Avery Gennesy
69 Zac Kerin
70 Ty Sambrailo
79 Isaiah Wilson
26 Kristian Fulton
35 Chris Jackson
40 Kamalei Correa
44 Vic Beasley Jr
49 Nick Dzubnar
52d Jordan Williams
91 Larrell Murchison
94 Jack Crawford