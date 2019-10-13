Westwood’s Kailee Rossman Qualifies for State Cross Country Race

Competing against a field of 56 middle school runners, Kailee Rossman of Westwood took part in the Chattanooga State Qualifier on Saturday. Running as an independent, Rossman finished in 21st place overall with a time of 14:38.06 on the 2 mile Moccasin Bend course. That finish was good enough to qualify Kailee for Saturday’s Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships.
Rossman will compete in the state meet on Saturday in Knoxville. The Tennessee State Middle School Championships is hosted by Knoxville Youth Athletics at Victor Ashe Park. Kailee will once again participate individually in a race that featured 306 runners in 2018. The race will get underway at 1:00 PM EDT on Saturday.