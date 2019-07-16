Westwood’s Dyer-Bouldin Field Undergoes Improvement Project

Thunder Radio spoke with Westwood head coach Chad Dyer on Tuesday and he had this to say: “We are very excited Dr. Vaughn and the MCS school board saw the need to invest in making Dyer-Bouldin field a place the city can be proud of. A football field worthy of the two men its named after. Our kids can’t wait to get on it and that’s what this is all about. Not only do our kids deserve a safe playing surface but we need to do our part to ensure our opponents can trust our playing surface as well. With the help of Dr. Vaughn and the school board I feel everyone can trust our field will be suitable for Football and Soccer.”
The existing grass field was completely taken off and the surface laser graded to with a new crown for drainage. An irrigation system was installed and fresh layer of 419 bermuda sod was placed on the surface. With the finishing touch, a new set of gooseneck goal posts were added in each end zone. The multi-use field is the home of the Rocket football team and the Rocket and Lady Rocket soccer teams.