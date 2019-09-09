Westwood Volleyball Sweeps South Franklin on Monday Night

The Westwood volleyball team welcomed South Franklin to the Joel Vinson Gym on Monday. Looking to keep their winning streak alive, the young Lady Rockets continued to show improvement. Westwood captured their 3rd straight win in straight sets. The Lady Rockets won by set scores of 25-9 and 25-16. The JV Lady Rockets won their match to give Westwood a sweep on the night.
Lilee Scott led Westwood in aces as she had 12, including 10 in the 1st set. Zowee Dillard added 6 service aces. Riley Earp finished with 4 aces for the Lady Rockets. Dillard and Allie Sullivan each finished with 2 kills and Dillard had the lone block of the match.
Westwood will hit the road on Tuesday as they travel to McMinnville. The Lady Rockets will take on Warren County Middle School at 4:30 PM on their home floor.