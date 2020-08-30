Westwood volleyball opens season with 2-match sweep of Cascade

The Westwood Volleyball team picked up a pair of wins Friday night, beating Cascade 2-1 and 2-1 in a double-header at home.
In the first match, Westwood dropped the first set 25-20, but rallied for 25-10 and 15-11 set wins and a 2-1 match win.
Rylee Clark led the Rockets in service aces with five and Liza Freeze served up four. Clark also added a kill and four digs. Keena Sievers pitched in with three digs on the match.
Westwood repeated the same pattern in the second match – dropping the first set 25-19 before rallying for wins of 25-22 and 15-11 to take the best of three match.
Sievers served up three aces, had two kills and a dig in the match. Rylee Clark added three aces and four digs. Riley Earp dominated around the net with three kills. She also served up a pair of aces.
The JV Rockets played one match against Cascade, falling 2-1 in the best-of-three: 25-21, 13-25, 15-9. Maggie Brei served up seven aces in the match for WMS and Claire Lemmons pitched in four.
Westwood will return to action Thursday when the Rockets travel to Coffee Middle for a cross town rivalry matchup. Junior varsity starts at 5 p.m. with varsity to follow.