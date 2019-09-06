Westwood Volleyball Grabs Doubleheader Win on THursday

The Westwood volleyball team welcomed North Franklin to the Joel Vinson Gym on Thursday. Hosting the visiting Lady Gators in a doubleheader, Westwood looked to continue to show improvement. The Lady Rockets did exactly that and gave head coach Kinda Baxter her 1st(and 2nd) career wins in the process as they swept North Franklin.
Zowee Dilliard led the team in kills. Mattalyn Goney, Lilee Scott, Allie Sullivan, Rylee Clark and Joely Sain all had great service games for the Lady Rockets. Kadience Medley was the team leader in digs.
In the JV match, Maggie Brei and Soraida Barrera led the team in aces with 3 apiece. Barrera, Haley Brown and Ziya Dillard all finished with kills and Maddy Carter was the team leader in assists.
The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Monday night as they play host to South Franklin. Opening serve is set for 4:30 PM.