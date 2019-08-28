Westwood Volleyball Falls to Warren County on Wednesday

Returning to the court for the first time in 2 weeks, the Westwood volleyball team played host to Warren County on Wednesday night. Despite improved communication from Westwood, the more experienced Lady Pioneers grabbed a 2 set win. Warren County won by set scores of 13-25 and 18-25.
“(The) girls talked to each other on the court and played well, we just were not getting our serves in” said Lady Rocket coach Kinda Baxter. She called out the play of Rylee Clark and Allie Sullivan in the varsity match.
The junior varsity fought hard but fell in straight sets too. Westwood fell by set scores of 17-25 and 12-25. “JV did better than they ever have” said Baxter. She went on to say “they called the ball and played their positions well.” Baxter highlighted the play of Kaidence Medley and Maddy Carter.
The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Friday afternoon as they welcome South Franklin to the Joel Vinson Gym. First serve is set for 4:30 PM.