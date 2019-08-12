Westwood Volleyball Falls in Home Opener

The Westwood volleyball team hosted South Lincoln on Monday in their first home match of the year. In a match you heard here on Thunder Radio, the Lady Rockets fell to the more experienced visitors from Fayetteville. Westwood fell by set scores of 12-25 and 16-25.
South Lincoln got off to an incredible start stringing together 4 aces and the first 13 points of the match before Westwood could get on the board. The Lady Rockets settled down out of a timeout to cut the deficit to 18 to 11 before the visiting Eagles closed out the 1st set on a 7 to 1 run.
Westwood carried that momentum into the 2nd set taking an early lead and remaining tied with South Lincoln at 5. But the strong service game of South took control of the set and the match. The visiting Eagles served 12 aces in the match.
Westwood was led at the service line by Rylee Clark who had 4 aces. Zowee Dillard led the Lady Rockets in kills with 4 and Dillard had the lone block of the match. Lilee Scott had a pair of kills and 2 assists while Joely Sain had 7 digs.
The Lady Rockets also fell in the JV game in straight sets 10-25 and 10-25. Westwood will hit the road next week for a match in Winchester. The Lady Rockets will take on North Franklin on Monday at 4:30 PM.
