Westwood Volleyball Drops Home Opener

The Westwood volleyball team opened their season on Thursday night. The Lady Rockets played host to Tullahoma at Joel Vinson Gym. Both the varsity and JV Lady Rockets fell to the visiting Lady Cats.
In the varsity game, the Lady Rockets fell in straight sets. Tullahoma grabbed the match by set scores of 18 – 25 and 20 – 25. Zowee Dillard led the Lady Rockets in serving and spikes. In the JV game, the Lady Rockets won the 1st set 25 to 19. Tullahoma rallied to capture the final 2 sets, and the match, by set scores of 14-25 and 10-15. Haley Brown led the JV Lady Rockets in serves.
The Lady Rockets will be back at home on Monday when they play host to South Lincoln. That match will get underway at 5 PM at Joel Vinson Gym. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast as part of the 1st National Bank Hometown Sports Series.