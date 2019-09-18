Westwood Volleyball Drops a Pair of Road Matches

The Westwood volleyball team made the long trek to Fayetteville on Tuesday to take on South Lincoln. The Lady Rockets fell in straight sets 25-14 and 25-11. The Lady Rockets got a pair of aces from Lilee Scott and a pair of blocks from Zowee Dillard. Dillard finished with a pair of kills and Joely Sain led the team in digs.
On Wednesday, the Lady Rockets traveled to Tullahoma and continued to show improvement. Westwood gave Tullahoma all they could handle before falling in straight sets 25-19 and 25-19. Rylee Clark led Westwood in aces with 2. Joely Sain had 3 blocks and 3 digs to lead the Lady Rockets in both categories. Mattalyn Goney led Westwood in kills with 2.
The Lady Rockets return to the court on Saturday when they travel to McMinnville to take part in the Warren County Tournament.