Westwood to host DRVC baseball tournament starting Thursday

Postseason play has arrived for the Westwood Rocket baseball team – and games will be at a familiar site.
The Rockets will host the DRVC postseason tournament at Fred Deadman Park in Manchester.
Westwood will open the tournament at 5:30 p.m. Thursday by playing Huntland. the Rockets split with Huntland in the regular season back on March 21 and 22. Tournament games after that will be played on Saturday, April 30, and May 2,3 and 5 at Fred Deadman Park.
The Rockets finished the regular season 10-5, closing with 5 straight wins.