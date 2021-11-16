Westwood sweeps Cannon County out of Manchester

Westwood swept Cannon County out of Joel Vinson Gymnasium Tuesday night – with both the Lady Rockets and Rockets picking up wins in games you heard live on Thunder Radio.
Lady Rocket 56, Cannon County 22
And it could have been worse. Westwood jumped out to a 30-5 lead in the first quarter before pumping the brakes in a blowout. Seventh grade guard Jules Ferrell scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the first quarter as Westwood put the game out of reach early.
Audri Patton scored 8 in the first quarter and finished the night with 16. Nine different Lady Rockets were able to score on the evening: Reece Finch added 6 and Anna Reed 4.
The Lady Rockets improve to 11-0 on the season with the win and remain unbeaten in conference play. Thursday’s game with Forrest has been postponed. Westwood’s next game will be Nov. 29 at Liberty.
Rockets 44, Cannon County 38
The Rockets turned a 24-19 halftime deficit into a win behind a huge, 13-point second half from Kaysen Lowery, who finished with a team-high 15 points.
Matt Moore put together a 10-point night in the post, Blake Cummings scored 7 and Davis McKenzie and Kane Dixon added 6 apiece.
The Rockets move to 4-6 overall with the win.
