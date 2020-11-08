Westwood splits with West Tullahoma Saturday

In a game you heard live on Thunder Radio as part of the Hometown Sports Series (presented by Mid Tenn Turf), Westwood’s Lady Rocket basketball team got eight points each from Jules Ferrell and Kadience Medley on its way to a 30-24 win over West Tullahoma Saturday afternoon at Joel Vinson Gymnasium in Manchester.
Rylee Clark had 7 points, Audri Patton 3, Emily Holmes and Maddie Meacham had 2.
Meanwhile, the Westwood Rockest fell to West Tullahoma 59-36 after falling behind 20-5 in the first quarter.
Caiden Warren and Blake Hillis led the way for the Rockets, picking up 9 points each, followed by Jaiden Warren with 8.
Also scoring for the Rockets were Lane Fann with 2, Blake Cummings 2, Skylar Stinson 2 and Jayden Carter 4