Westwood softball slips up late, loses 7-6

A handful of defensive miscues in the final innings cost the Westwood Lady Rockets a 6-3 lead, as WMS fell to Community 7-6 Tuesday night.
Paisley Campbell singled and Maggie Brei drew a walk and both came around to score in the first inning to get Westwood in front.
Liza Freeze singled and scored on a double by Campbell in the third and the Lady Rockets added two more runs in the fourth when Lily Norman and Addie ??? each walked and moved around the bases to score.
But Community scored two in the fourth, one in the fifth and sixth and then got three across in the seventh to sneak away with the win.