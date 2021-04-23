Westwood softball season ends in conference tournament

Westwood scored one run in the top of the seventh inning to take an 8-7 lead over Cannon County. But they couldn’t hold it.
Cannon County got a walk, a double and another hit to score two runs in the bottom of the seventh and beat Westwood Middle School’s Lady Rockets 9-8.
The loss ends the season for the Lady Rockets.
The Lady Rockets were close to pulling out a win. Maggie Brei singled and scored in the top of the seventh to give the Lady Rockets their short-lived late lead. Brei had a standout night at the plate with a triple, double and a single. She also scored three runs. Lily Norman also had a big night with a home run, double and a single. She scored a pair of runs.