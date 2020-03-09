Westwood Softball Falls in Season Opener

The Westwood softball team opened the season on Monday in Woodbury taking on Cannon County. The Lady Rockets got a run in the top of the 1st inning and carried that lead into the 4th before Cannon County erupted for 7 runs. Cannon County dropped the Lady Rockets by a final score of 8 to 4.
Paisley Campbell and Lilee Scott each had a single and a double to lead the hitting attack. Jules Ferrell had a 2 RBI single as the Lady Rockets finished the game with 8 hits. Lily Norman took the loss in the circle as she struck out 5 allowing only 4 earned runs.
Westwood will return to action on Tuesday when they play host to Cascade at Fred Deadman Park. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you all the action as part of the People’s Bank and Trust Hometown Sports Series. First pitch is set for 5 PM; our live coverage will begin at 4:50 PM.