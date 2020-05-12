Westwood Softball Celebrates Senior Night and the New Lights at Lady Rocket Field

The Westwood softball team gathered at Lady Rocket Field on Tuesday night to honor their 8th graders. The night also saw the first official use of the new lights for the event. In a spring sport season cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic the Lady Rockets made the best of a bad situation.
While following social distancing guidelines, head coach Amanda Sullivan, assistant coach Josh Campbell and athletic director James Dobson presided over the recognition of each player and their parents. The players were introduced to their walk-up song, which unfortunately had not been used this season. The 8th graders were recognized as well and were given gifts, including a small jar to take with them infield dirt or outfield grass from their position.
But the “bright spot” was the turning on of the new lights at the field. After the Manchester City School Board of Education approved the purchase and installation of the lights, the project was slated to be ready by the beginning of the season. Weather delays pushed back the final construction until late March. By that time, the season had been put on hold.
After the ceremony, Coach Dobson shared with Thunder Radio what he would say to the 8th graders.
Coach Amanda Sullivan was appreciative of all the hard work put in at the field and especially the school board.
Coach Sullivan will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard at 10 AM each and every Saturday morning from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively on Thunder Radio.