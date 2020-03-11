Westwood Soccer Team Routs Webb on Wednesday Afternoon

The Westwood soccer team traveled to Bell Buckle on Wednesday to take on conference rival Webb. Looking to keep their perfect record intact, the Rockets jumped on the Feet early as they rolled to a 9 to 0 Mercy Rule win.
The Rockets rolled to a 6 nil lead at the half as they scored 3 goals in the first 12 minutes to seize control of the match. Caleb Cargile scored in the 10th minute on an assist by Junior Petatan. Cargile scored again in the 11th off a feed from William Rogers. Izick Sierra notched a goal in the 12th minute off an assist from Aiden Smith. Petatan made it 4 to 0 in the 18th minute with an assist from Sierra. Petatan added his second goal in the 21st with Torian Van Zandbergen getting the assist. Cargile notched the hat trick in the 23rd minute with Petatan adding a 2nd assist.
In the 2nd half, Westwood got goals from Elijah McCoy, Cy Brody Dyer and Aiden Smith while Joan James, Jose Barrera and Nico Sanfilippo provided assists. Westwood’s defense did not surrender a shot on goal in the match. Elijah McCoy started the match in goal, Sierra came on in the 2nd half to finish the game in goal.
Westwood returns to Bedford County on Thursday for a conference match with Cascade. Weather permitting, kickoff is set for 5:30 PM.