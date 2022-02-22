Westwood soccer shows out at Saturday playday

Westwood’s Rocket soccer team dominated at a playday over the weekend – with the varsity Rockets going 3-0, without giving up a single goal.
The Rockets dropped Fayetteville 8-0, Liberty 6-0 and SAS 5-0 — all 30-minute shortened games.
Goals were scored by Micah Anderson, Ismael Salazar, Junior Petatan, Joel Barrera-Ramirez, William Rogers, Farmer Rigsby, Aiden Walker, Joan Denda and Michael Vieras.
The JV Rockets beat Liberty 2-1 before losing to SAS and Community. Mario Gonzales, Damieon Duncan and Skyler Brown scored goals for JV..